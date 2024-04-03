Colombia and Panama are failing to protect hundreds of thousands of migrants who cross the Darien jungle on their way to the US and have become increasingly vulnerable to robberies and sexual violence, Human Rights Watch said in a new report.

The watchdog called on both countries to appoint high-level officials to coordinate the response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Darien and recommended that their governments work jointly to improve security and ensure more assistance from international groups.

“Whatever the reason for their journey, migrants and asylum-seekers crossing the Darien Gap are entitled to basic safety and respect for their human rights along the way,” Juanita Goebertus, Americas director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement issued before the report’s publication on Wednesday.

Goebertus also called on Panama’s government to reconsider a recent decision to suspend the medical charity, Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, from operating in its territory.

“Restricting MSF’s work is exactly the opposite of what is needed to address the situation in the Darien Gap,” Goebertus said.

Human Rights Watch’s recommendations come as record numbers of migrants cross the Darien jungle on their way to the US.

Last year, more than 520,000 people crossed the dense and roadless rainforest that stands between South America and Central America, according to Panama’s immigration department. That was twice as many as in 2022.

About half of those making the dangerous journey were Venezuelans escaping their nation's economic and political crisis. They were joined by tens of thousands of migrants from Ecuador and Haiti, as well as about 4,000 Afghan refugees.

Dozens drowned

The trek across the rainforest can last anywhere from three to five days, with migrants paying hundreds of dollars to guides and smugglers to lead them along muddy trails and treacherous river crossings. Dozens of people have drowned.