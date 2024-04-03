Amid rising attacks against Chinese strategic facilities in Pakistan, Beijing and Islamabad are rightly stepping up efforts to crack down on terror groups and key separatist outfits. But they must exert more pressure on Afghanistan to help solve their problem.

A string of suicide bombings in recent weeks claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including Chinese nationals, prompting Beijing to send its team of investigators to join Pakistan’s fact-finding probe. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has since vowed to leave "no stone" unturned in ensuring the security of Chinese nationals and joint projects.

The latest attack came last week, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a Chinese convoy in Pakistan’s northwest, killing five Chinese workers. All five were involved in the Beijing-backed Dasu project, the largest hydropower project under construction inside of Pakistan.

The renewed attacks are a cause of significant concern for China and Pakistan. Both countries have led multi-year efforts to counter attacks from ethnic Baloch militants and the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), often through joint investigations and successful intelligence-based operations.

Last year, Pakistan arrested Gulzar Imam, the former operational head of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), a group known to unify Baloch militant groups with a history of attacking Chinese interests in Pakistan.

This year, terrorist groups like the TTP seem intent on increasing member recruitment and subsequently, hostilities. China is a particular target of these groups because they see Beijing’s global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an expansionist scheme that exploits native resources against the will of the local populations.

Recent attacks have stretched from Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province to its north, indicating an attack pattern that is centered around Chinese connectivity and infrastructure projects.

These fall under the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a mega initiative that is part of the BRI. The corridor is seen as critical to Pakistan's long-term economic stability, and features a list of rail, road, energy and other development projects.

"China and Pakistan have the resolve and capability to make the terrorists pay the price. No attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan cooperation will ever succeed," China's Foreign Ministry recently said.

Initial investigations suggest that a network tied to TTP was likely behind the Dasu attack, underlining the imperative of a two-track approach to countering terrorism: prevent Baloch militants from strengthening alliances, and exert greater pressure on the Afghan Taliban to limit the TTP threat.

Consider the Baloch militancy threat. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a major secessionist outfit, continues to use its military wing to step up fighter recruitment in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. This growth in recruitment has coincided with an expansion in suicide bomber ranks, allowing the group to carry out three major terrorist attacks this year.

These recruitment trends make it critical for China and Pakistan to supplement ongoing probes with a broader investigation on the links between Baloch militants and the TTP.