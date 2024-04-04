Under a full moon, atop a forestry hill in Lanjaron, a province near Granada, Muslims from around the world gathered for a special night of remembrance. On this mild evening of May last year, one of the tunes played by the mini orchestra —comprising a violin, qanun, and percussion— was titled "Madha Morisco."

Moriscos, the medieval Muslims of Spain who were forced to convert to Christianity in the 16th century after the Spanish Reconquista, wrote the song in remembrance of Prophet Muhammad– its verses praising the messenger of God.

Set to music by British musician Ali Keeler, founder of the Al Firdaus Ensemble, the lyrics of this song were derived from excerpts found in the 19th century manuscript found hidden within the walls of a house that once belonged to Moriscos in Zaragoza. When Moriscos faced the choice of expulsion or conversion at the beginning of the 16th century, some opted to remain as crypto-Muslims, secretly practising Islam, and preserving their banned literature.

The melody of Madha Morisco evokes melancholy and longing, mirroring the struggles of the Moriscos, according to Ali Keeler.

Keeler tells TRT World that the poem has a Turkish composition, which has been emulated by Moroccan musicians in their own way.

Within the album titled "Noor," meaning light in Arabic, he recomposed the verses in his own style and travelled across continents to perform before diverse audiences, retelling the story of the Moriscos.

“This is how culture travels,” Keeler says.

Cultural assimilation

Following the fall of Granada in 1492 to the Christian forces of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, the legal status of the Muslims who remained in the region was recognised, albeit with certain restrictions, until the end of the century.

However, in 1502, a decree aimed at establishing religious unity in Spanish territories officially terminated the legal existence of Muslims, leaving them with the sole option of either conversion to Christianity through baptism or migrating elsewhere.

Many of the Muslims who secretly practised Islam in Spanish territories began to be identified as "Moriscos."

With a profound messianic sentiment emerging towards the end of the 14th and the beginning of the 15th century, it was believed that loyalty to the crown could only be maintained if they adhered to the same religion, and that universal harmony can only be achieved through maintaining the same religion, says historian Mercedes Garcia-Arenal while speaking with TRT World.

Originating with a decree issued by Catholic monarchs in 1502, this legislation was later expanded to encompass Muslims residing in the regions of Aragon and Valencia. So Muslims became outcasts with no legal status in the Christian kingdoms of Iberia, where they had resided throughout the mediaeval era.

During this process, Moriscos who possessed Arabic books were granted a general pardon, “allowing” them to submit their books for inspection by the authorities. Books discussing philosophy, historical chronicles, and medicine would be returned to their owners, while others would be burned.

In the second half of the century, the Moriscos, who were still mainly Arabophone, were also prohibited from speaking Arabic, prompting them to rebel in a two-year-long uprising known as the War of Alpujarras.

These measures, primarily targeting religious texts associated with Islamic identity, prompted Moriscos to devise innovative methods of resistance against cultural assimilation, even if it meant creating a new language.