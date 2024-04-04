The United States has issued its strongest public rebuke towards Israel since the start of the Gaza war, conditioning support for Israel's offensive on concrete Israeli steps to address the safety of aid workers and Palestinian civilians.

US President Joe Biden, a staunch supporter of the offensive until now, called for an immediate ceasefire in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday following an Israeli attack on a World Central Kitchen charity convoy this week that killed seven food aid workers.

The White House said Biden "made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers."

Biden "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps," the White House said in a statement.

The statement reflected a sharp change in Biden's tone and, for what appears to be the first time, a set of strings attached to continued US support. Biden staunchly supported Israel, even when other governments sought to put more pressure on Israel.

His comments marked the first time the US has suggested it would condition its continued support.

By suggesting a shift in US policy toward Gaza was possible if Israel did not address the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, Biden channelled his own frustration along with mounting pressure from his left-leaning political base in the Democratic Party to stop the killings and alleviate hunger among innocent civilians.

During a briefing with reporters after the call, White House spokesperson John Kirby declined to elaborate on what specific changes the US would make on its policy toward Israel and Gaza.