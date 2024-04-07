TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-Israel trade volume drops amid Gaza invasion — report
Figures sourced from the Trade Ministry and compiled by Anadolu reveal a substantial 33 percent decrease in Türkiye's trade interaction with Israel from October 7, 2023, to March 20, 2024.
Türkiye-Israel trade volume drops amid Gaza invasion — report
Goods destined for Palestine are required to be labeled for Israel or include the phrase "via Israel." / Photo: Reuters
April 7, 2024

The trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined significantly since Israel's invasion of Gaza began last year, data from the Turkish Trade Ministry suggests.

From October 7 to March 20 this year, the total Türkiye-Israel trade volume fell by nearly 33 percent, according to information compiled by the Anadolu news agency from sources in the ministry.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's exports to Israel fell 30 percent, while its imports decreased by 43.4 percent.

Turkish nationals and companies have been gradually cancelling sales and orders with Israel, while trade is mostly with private firms, including some international ones, rather than state enterprises.

Goods sent from Türkiye to Palestine pass through Israel and its customs gates due to Palestine's lack of its own customs facilities.

RelatedTürkiye stands firm against false claims of defence ties with Israel

'Via Israel'

Recommended

Goods destined for Palestine are required to be labelled for Israel or include the phrase "via Israel."

In addition, Israel does not recognise legal relations between Palestine and third countries, while it refuses to allow commercial transactions through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

As a result, trade between third countries and Palestine is logged overwhelmingly as trade with Israel in data reflected in national statistics.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack in early last October by the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

Nearly 33,200 Palestinians have since been killed and almost 75,900 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan