Germany's government has vowed to tackle rising crime, in particular a jump in the number of suspects with "non-German backgrounds", as it tries to stem the appeal of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in state elections this year.

Presenting data showing a 5.5 percent rise in overall crime last year and a 13.5 percent increase in the number of suspects with foreign backgrounds, the interior minister said on Tuesday that Germany must improve integration and speed up deportations.

"Foreign offenders must leave Germany much more quickly. The strict deportation rules we have created must now be enforced," said minister Nancy Faeser, a Social Democrat in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's uneasy three-way coalition.

"Anyone who doesn't stick to the rules must leave," she said, adding she also had zero tolerance for violent crime which was up 8.6 percent last year.