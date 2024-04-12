The US House of Representatives has voted to reauthorise an electronic surveillance programme targeting foreigners, a practice officials say is critical to national security but criticised by opponents over concerns for American citizens' privacy.

The Republican-controlled House voted on Friday to reauthorise a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, widely known as FISA, by a bipartisan vote of 273-147.

A part of the programme known as Section 702 allows US intelligence agencies to conduct warrantless electronic surveillance of foreigners outside the United States.

While it is meant to be used solely to spy on foreign citizens — by monitoring email traffic and other communications — Americans' messages can get pulled in if they are in conversation with the foreigners being surveilled.

Concerns over possible abuses had drawn strong opposition from some privacy-minded Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Renewal still requires approval by the Senate, where its prospects are not clear. If it fails there, it could lapse next Friday.

Related Trump 'demands' probe of alleged spying on his campaign

Vital to national security?