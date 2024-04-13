WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine Congress: Germany bans former Greek minister
He was a participant in a three-day conference in Berlin, which was supposed to take a critical look at the German military support for Israel’s war in Gaza, cancelled by police.
Palestine Congress: Germany bans former Greek minister
germany / Photo: AA
April 13, 2024

Germany has issued a political activity ban to former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, preventing him from visiting the country as well as from participating via Zoom.

Varoufakis said on Saturday on X that "Germany's Interior Ministry has issued a 'Betätigungsverbot' against me, a ban on any political activity. Not just a ban on visiting Germany but also from participation via Zoom."

He was a participant in a three-day conference in Berlin on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to Palestine and the Middle East but was interrupted by authorities before the scheduled address.

The speech, of which Varoufakis shared excerpts on his website, advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

'Ridiculous accusations'

Recommended

He emphasised the need for dialogue and understanding between Jews and Palestinians, urging solidarity in the face of violence and oppression.

"Sadly, the whole of the German political system has decided not to allow this," he said.

"I say to them: You want to silence us. To ban us. To demonise us. To accuse us. You, therefore, leave us with no choice but to meet your ridiculous accusations with our own rational accusations. You chose this. Not us," he added.

German police cut the power and cancelled the final two days of the conference, which was supposed to take a critical look at the German military support for Israel’s war in Gaza, according to the organizers.

In Germany, which is a staunch ally of Israel, the war in Gaza has stirred growing opposition as the Palestinian death toll has crossed 33,000.

Related'Germany disturbing critical Palestine Congress in Berlin' —organisers
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui