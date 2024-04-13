Germany has issued a political activity ban to former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, preventing him from visiting the country as well as from participating via Zoom.

Varoufakis said on Saturday on X that "Germany's Interior Ministry has issued a 'Betätigungsverbot' against me, a ban on any political activity. Not just a ban on visiting Germany but also from participation via Zoom."

He was a participant in a three-day conference in Berlin on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to Palestine and the Middle East but was interrupted by authorities before the scheduled address.

The speech, of which Varoufakis shared excerpts on his website, advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

'Ridiculous accusations'