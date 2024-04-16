WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses
A blaze strikes the iconic Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, reminiscent of Notre-Dame's fire.
Fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses
Smoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen. / Photo: Reuters
April 16, 2024

A fire hit Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, one of the Danish capital's best-known buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 blaze at Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, police said Tuesday.

Video from the scene showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save the historical artefacts from the flames.

"Horrible pictures from the Bourse. So sad. An iconic building that means a lot to all of us...Our own Notre Dame moment," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen wrote on X.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped like the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

The scaffolding around the building made it harder for the emergency services to get through to the flames, while the copper roof was preserving the heat, the Copenhagen fire department said.

The nearby finance ministry was evacuated as a result of the fire, the police said.

Recommended

The Dutch Renaissance-style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

"We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire," the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce, which has owned the building since 1857, has worked on restoring it to the style of Denmark's King Christian IV, who had the building constructed in the 17th century.

"400 years of Danish cultural heritage in flames," Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt wrote on X.

RelatedThree killed, several injured in fire near Paris
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington