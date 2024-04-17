The UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has said some of its staff members and other people detained by Israeli forces in Gaza were subjected to ill-treatment, including severe beatings.

In a report published on Tuesday, UNRWA said that staff that were detained, in some cases while performing official duties, were "held incommunicado".

They were "subjected to the same conditions and ill-treatment as other detainees," which it said included several different forms of abuse.

The agency said staff members had said they were subjected to beatings and treatment akin to waterboarding, threats of rape and electrocution, and were forced to strip naked, among other forms of ill-treatment.

"UNRWA has made official protests to the Israeli authorities about the reported treatment of Agency staff members while they were in Israeli detention centres," it said.

"UNRWA has not received any response to these protests to date."

The military and the Israel Prison Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claims in the UNRWA report.

'Made to act like animals'