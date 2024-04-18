Thursday, April 18, 2024

1809 GMT — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told a G7 meeting that Ukraine had an "urgent, critical need for more air defence", as Kiev's foreign minister pressed allies for more Patriot systems.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven developed nations, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are gathering on the Italian island of Capri from Wednesday to Friday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined counterparts from Italy, the UK, the US, Japan, Canada, France and Germany for a working session dedicated to the conflict on Thursday.

1724 GMT — Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelenskyy

A man suspected of aiding a plot by Russian intelligence services to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been arrested in Poland, Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors said.

The Polish national, named only as Pawel K., is suspected of supplying information to Russian military intelligence and "helping the Russian special forces to plan a possible assassination attempt" against Zelenskyy, said a statement from Polish prosecutors.

It said the suspect had stated he was "ready to act on behalf of the military intelligence services of the Russian Federation and established contact with Russian citizens directly involved in the war in Ukraine".

1647 GMT — Ukraine gives order of merit to France's ailing Delon: envoy

Ukraine is bestowing its top order of merit honour on the French actor Alain Delon, 88, who has been battling ill health, Kiev's embassy in Paris said, hailing the screen icon's support in the face of Russian attacks.

"Since the first day of the war, Delon has spoken a lot in support of Ukraine. For us, it is a symbol, it is important," the Ukrainian embassy said.

1415 GMT — US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation: Krelim

Russia has said fresh US aid for Ukraine will not change the dynamics on the battlefield, as Washington gears up for a crucial weekend vote on long-stalled military funding for Kiev.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would advance a $61 billion package of funding for Ukraine, stalled since last year amid political infighting in the Republican Party.

Ukraine has struggled on the battlefield for months, outgunned and outnumbered by Russian forces amid a shortage of Western military aid.

1411 GMT — NATO working on the possibility of more air defence to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

NATO is working to send more air defence systems to Ukraine, Stoltenberg has said at a meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 major democracies.

"We have compiled data about the different air defence systems we have in NATO and focused on the Patriot systems. And we are working with Allies to ensure that they redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine," he told reporters.

"I am encouraged by the commitment and the determination by NATO Allies to stand up for Ukraine," he a dded, saying he was seeing encouraging signs that the U.S. Congress might soon unlock an aid package for Ukraine worth $60.84 billion.

0930 GMT — Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling medical facilities an killing medical staff

Russia accused Ukrainian forces of repeatedly shelling medical facilities in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine with Western weapons and said the West and the World Health Organization (WHO) had turned a blind eye to the attacks.

The accusation was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova who told reporters that Ukrainian forces had repeatedly targeted medical facilities and doctors in four Ukrainian regions which Moscow says it has annexed.

Zakharova listed the dates and locations of the attacks in recent months and said the same information had been provided to the WHO which she said had done nothing with the data.

"Real doctors are dying from shelling by Kiev with weapons supplied by the West," Zakharova said.

0801 GMT — Russian shelling kills one in east Ukraine

Russian shelling killed one person in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, authorities said, as Moscow ramps up its assault to capture the war-battered region.

In Selydove, about 20 kilometres from the front, "one person died and a private home was destroyed" during Russian bombardment on Thursday, regional head Vadim Filashkin said on Telegram.

"In total, the Russians fired 17 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over a day. 127 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 13 children," he added.