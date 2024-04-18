Kenya's military chief, General Francis Ogolla, was among the senior commanders killed when a military helicopter crashed in the west of the country, a diplomat and a source close to the government have said.

A Kenyan military helicopter carrying military top brass went down in Elgeyo Marakwet county, about 400 kilometres northwest of the capital Nairobi on Thursday, a senior police officer told AFP news agency.

"The helicopter burst into flames after crashing and it had more than 10 senior commanders on board including General Ogolla," the officer said.

"They were in the area on a security mission because there are KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) soldiers deployed in the region," he said.

After news of the crash emerged, President William Ruto convened an urgent urgent meeting of the National Security Council, his office announced.

"President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council at State House Nairobi this evening following a Kenya Defence Forces' helicopter crash this afternoon in Elgeyo-Marakwet County," State House spokesman Hussein Mohamed said in a statement.

At least ten soldiers were killed in June 2021 when their helicopter crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi.