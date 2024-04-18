WORLD
Kenya military chief, several commanders reportedly die in helicopter crash
Defence forces chief General Francis Omondi Ogolla was among those on board the helicopter that went down in Elgeyo Marakwet county, killing several people inside, sources say.
A statement about the crash would be issued soon, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 18, 2024

Kenya's military chief, General Francis Ogolla, was among the senior commanders killed when a military helicopter crashed in the west of the country, a diplomat and a source close to the government have said.

A Kenyan military helicopter carrying military top brass went down in Elgeyo Marakwet county, about 400 kilometres northwest of the capital Nairobi on Thursday, a senior police officer told AFP news agency.

"The helicopter burst into flames after crashing and it had more than 10 senior commanders on board including General Ogolla," the officer said.

"They were in the area on a security mission because there are KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) soldiers deployed in the region," he said.

After news of the crash emerged, President William Ruto convened an urgent urgent meeting of the National Security Council, his office announced.

"President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council at State House Nairobi this evening following a Kenya Defence Forces' helicopter crash this afternoon in Elgeyo-Marakwet County," State House spokesman Hussein Mohamed said in a statement.

At least ten soldiers were killed in June 2021 when their helicopter crashed while landing near the capital Nairobi.

Who is the Chief of the Defence Forces?

A statement about the crash would be issued soon, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media.

Ogolla, 61, was appointed Chief of the Defence Forces by Ruto in April last year after a stint as deputy.

Ruto told journalists last May that he appointed Ogolla despite him being among those who tried to overturn his narrow election win against opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

"When I looked at his CV, he was the best person to be (a) general," Ruto said, adding his decision went against the wishes of many people.

A trained fighter pilot, Ogolla joined the KDF in April 1984, rising through the ranks to command the Kenyan Air Force in 2018, a post he held for three years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
