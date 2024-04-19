Next time you plan your cruise trip to your favourite destination, consider taking a plane instead.

Even if you’re on the most fuel-efficient cruise ship, you’ll still be responsible for one kilogram of CO2 emissions for every four kilometres travelled. This is considerably higher than the carbon intensity of air travel, which ranges from 10 to 130 grams of CO2 per passenger per kilometre.

Now take into account the much wider impact of maritime shipping, which carries 80 percent of world trade through cargo ships and oil tankers, and you get to the source of roughly three percent of greenhouse gas emissions yearly – a major cause of global warming and climate change.

No wonder shipping companies are increasingly shifting to green fuels in line with the industry-wide goal of achieving at least 5-10 percent uptake of zero or near-zero greenhouse gas emission energy sources by 2030.

Wonder fuels

Among the multiple fuels and technologies being considered, green methanol and green ammonia are seen as promising options for achieving the decarbonisation goals set forth by the International Marine Organization (IMO), a UN agency responsible for regulating international shipping.

However, “large uncertainties” exist around the availability of green methanol and green ammonia, which shipowners and operators have highlighted as obstacles to investment in zero-emission ships.

“Given the urgency of the maritime industry to decarbonise and reach its interim 2030 targets, there is no time to delay the establishment of zero-emission bunkering at ports, particularly if the industry is to maximise the opportunities brought about by shipping’s fuel transition,” says a recent report by the Global Maritime Forum and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

Bunker fuels—including high–sulphur oil, low–sulphur oil, and diesel oil—are pumped into ship bunkers to run engines. Valued at $109.6 billion in 2020, the global bunker fuel market is projected to reach $164.9 billion by 2030.

While the bunkering ecosystem traditionally responds to customer demand, delivering on the IMO targets is likely to require proactive collaboration between the first movers on both the supply and demand sides of the zero-emission fuel equation, the report says.

Green ammonia is produced using hydrogen from renewable electricity-powered electrolysis and nitrogen, using very low to zero production emissions. Similarly, green methanol is also produced with very low to zero production emissions.

Both fuels are considered promising options for achieving maritime decarbonisation goals.

What’s missing, then?

However, question marks hang over the source of these fuels, whether there will be enough of these fuels, what their full cost will be, and what must be done in time to ensure their availability by 2030 to meet the fuel uptake targets.