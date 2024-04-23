Britain’s plans to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda has been swiftly condemned by international humanitarian organisations after Parliament approved legislation allowing the deportation flights to begin later this year.

Both the UN refugee agency and the Council of Europe on Tuesday called for the UK to rethink its plans because of concerns that the legislation undermines human rights protections and fears that it will damage international cooperation on tackling the global migrant crisis.

“The new legislation marks a further step away from the UK’s long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in breach of the Refugee Convention,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

“Protecting refugees requires all countries — not just those neighbouring crisis zones — to uphold their obligations.”

The statement came just hours after Britain’s House of Lords dropped its attempts to amend the legislation, paving the way for it to become law.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said deportation flights to Rwanda would begin in 10-12 weeks.

For his part, Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, criticised the legislation for preventing asylum-seekers from asking the courts to intervene when they are they are threatened with being sent back to the countries they are fleeing.