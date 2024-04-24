Jamaica has announced its decision to recognise the state of Palestine, joining 141 member states of the United Nations that recognise Palestine's sovereignty.

"Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians," Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"By recognising the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution."

Majed Bamya, Deputy Permanent Observer of the state of Palestine to the UN, took to Twitter to announce Jamaica's decision.

"Thank you for standing by peace, justice and our people's right to self-determination," Amal Jadou, Deputy Foreign Minister of Palestine, wrote on X.

Principles enshrined in UN Charter

Smith attributed Jamaica's decision to the nation's deep-seated concerns about Israel's war on Gaza and the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Rather than resorting to military actions, she said, the government champions a diplomatic approach for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.