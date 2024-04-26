Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin has said the UK's controversial Rwanda policy was already "impacting on Ireland," as many asylum seekers are pouring into the country from Northern Ireland over the fear of deportation.

"Maybe that’s the impact it was designed to have," Martin told the British daily Telegraph.

His remarks came after Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Thursday told a parliament scrutiny committee that more than 80 percent of recent asylum seekers in Ireland crossed into the country from the UK.

Martin noted the policy was already "impacting on Ireland" as asylum seekers were "fearful" of staying in the UK due to the Rwanda Bill.

The Rwanda Bill, seeking to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, has become law after it received royal assent on Thursday.