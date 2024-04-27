The visit to Iraq this week by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was historic and marked a new phase in improving bilateral ties, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) has said.

"We believe that Türkiye and President Erdogan will play an important guiding role in the region's current complex political and security equation," Hasan Turan told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Turan said he sees a historic chance in economic cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, similar to the Kirkuk-Yumurtalik Oil Pipeline project in the 1970s.

He added that the Development Road Project is significant for Iraq as it would diversify the country's income beyond oil.

"We believe that with the implementation of the project, the presence of PKK (terrorists) in the region will also be ended," he said.

Highlighting that 26 agreements were signed during Erdogan's visit, Turan noted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani's commitment to strengthening ties with Ankara.