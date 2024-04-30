The United States, which continues to arm Israel and shield it at the UN, has concluded that five Israeli military units committed serious human rights violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank much before the Hamas raid on October 7.

Four of these units have taken remedial measures, the State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday, with consultations under way with the Israeli government over the fifth unit.

"After a careful process, we found five Israeli units responsible for individual incidents of gross violations of human rights," State Department added.

All of this behaviour took place before the October 7 Hamas attack and it was not in Gaza, he noted.

Patel declined to identify the units or say what measures the Israeli government had taken against them.

Press reports have identified one battalion called the Netzah Yehuda, with a lengthy history of misconduct, influenced by an ideology ingrained in settler-colonialism, as being accused of abuses.

US law bars the government from funding or arming foreign security forces against which there are credible allegations of human rights abuses.

United States is the main supplier of military and monetary assistance to Israel, giving its ally $3.8 billion in annual military dole.

It declared its full support for Israel since the beginning of the war last year. US never holds back in arming Israel, regardless of alarming Gaza civilian casualties.