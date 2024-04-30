Columbia University, the epicentre of pro-Palestinian protests that have upended college campuses across the United States, has begun suspending student demonstrators after they defied an ultimatum to disperse.

Early on Tuesday, protesters occupied a campus building, barricading themselves inside while several others formed a human chain outside, according to a video posted on social media.

"Columbia community members took back Hamilton Hall just after midnight," said the student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) in a statement.

"Taking over a building is small a risk compared to the daily resistance of Palestinians in Gaza," it said, adding the building had been renamed Hind's Hall in honour of a six-year-old girl killed during the war in Gaza.

Protesters said they planned to remain at the hall until the university conceded to the CUAD's three demands: divestment, financial transparency and amnesty.

Columbia began suspending the students following almost two weeks of protests against Israel's war in Gaza that have swept through higher education institutions from coast to coast, after around 100 protesters were first arrested at Columbia on April 18.

Dismantling encampment

In the latest crackdown, authorities at the prestigious university in New York demanded that the protest encampment be cleared by 2:00 pm (1800 GMT) or students would face disciplinary action.

"These repulsive scare tactics mean nothing compared to the deaths of over 34,000 Palestinians," said a statement, read out by a student at a press conference after the deadline, referring to the death toll in Gaza.