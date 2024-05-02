American anaesthesiologist Dr. Abdullah Brown recently returned to Virginia after travelling with a team of 20 physicians to Gaza for the first time. As part of a humanitarian aid mission organised by relief group Rahma Worldwide, the team stayed in the war-beaten enclave for 12 days in February.

Compelled by his Islamic faith, Brown has been making medical relief trips for 30 years, mainly to help those in active war zones in the Caucuses. He also travelled extensively to Bosnia during the genocide between 1994 and 1996.

But it was while working and living in the European General Hospital in al-Fukhari near Khan Younis, the only functioning hospital left in Gaza, that Brown and his colleagues witnessed scenes unlike anything they have seen before.

Speaking to TRT World, Brown also said he believes Israel used Super Bowl Sunday as a cover to commit more war crimes in Gaza, while the US clandestinely passed another bill to approve weapons to Israel.

Here are excerpts from his interview:

TRT World: In your 30 years travelling to war zones, what was different about Gaza and can you describe what you saw?

Dr. Abdullah Brown: I have been to active wars, I also know what a genocide is. I've been there before, so this is not my first rodeo. I've seen horrible things, what's happening in Gaza is not a war, it's a genocide.

I have seen horrible things, things emblazoned in my memory from years ago, and I've never seen anything as bad as this. And that's the experience of every health worker that I know who has a pedigree similar to mine, having been in other conflict zones. We've never seen the likes of this.

TRT World: What particularly stood out in Gaza, that made this unlike anything you've seen before?

Dr. Abdullah Brown: I've seen atrocities, I've seen war crimes, but this experience for some reason seemed to have it all.

The targeting of health care workers, journalists, children. I don't think I've ever witnessed the targeting of children as I have here, and I've never witnessed the targeting of journalists. I’ve been in an area where health care workers were targeted, but this took it to a whole new level. Health care workers had been executed; others tortured.

But the very worst of it all, is the targeting of children. A huge percentage of the multi-trauma that we were seeing were children. They could be babies, they could be infants, they could be toddlers. And we were also witnessing injuries to them that we had not seen before.

We know what bullets do to people. You don't have to be in a war zone for that of course, you see that in the (United) States. As a doctor, you know what bullets do to people, you know what explosives do. But in Gaza, literally we'd be in the operating room and wondering, what bullet does this? We'd just never seen anything like it.

TRT World: These unusual wounds, can you describe what made them different, what may have caused them?

Dr. Abdullah Brown: In the case of the bullets, I have heard, and I'm no expert in this area, there's speculation that they are coated in some kind of substance – uranium, that burns, it intensifies the explosive power.

But what hit us between the eyes was the targeting of children, it was systematic in Gaza, as I and my colleagues hadn't witnessed before.

The burns we had seen, we've worked with burns before, but we all thought, what is this? Now this is an assumption on my part, because I don’t know, but I have an understanding of white phosphorus and one of the horrors of this stuff is that it just keeps burning, and that's what these burns looked like.

TRT World: Did you actually witness these people, children being targeted by Israeli forces, or do you mean you witnessed it through dealing with victims of the attacks?

Dr. Abdullah Brown: That's correct, dealing with the victims.

However we would see some situations that were so highly suggestive of targeted killings.

We would have a family come in, both parents shot, single bullet, and killed and every child alive, and another family come in, every one of five children shot through the head, single bullet, dead, (but) the parents spared.

I’ve heard another physician use the term 'performative violence,' to create a certain effect. Like a sick, evil, performance, that's what it had the appearance of.

TRT World: Who is the performance for? The Palestinains to send a clear message, or for the world stage that's sitting back and watching?

Dr. Abdullah Brown: God knows. I assume for the Palestinians; I assume that it's part of terror. To create terror, to demoralise. I assume, but obviously I don’t know, that's just speculation on my part. But that's certainly the way it would appear.

TRT World: Were you able to take in medical supplies during your trip?