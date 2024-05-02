This week, students at Columbia University continued a tradition of protest that harkens back to at least the 1950s. Hamilton Hall, home to the Dean's office, was taken over and renamed Hind Hall as a tribute to six-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl who was killed this year by Israeli tanks while waiting for emergency services to reach her.

Unfurling a large banner at the building's entrance, students stood defiantly in opposition to Israel's war on Gaza, and to their university's investments in a number of companies with business ties to Israel.

The protest lasted less than 24 hours, after police were sent in by administrators to remove and arrest the students.

Officials appeared to be more tolerant of dissent in the past. Half a century earlier, in April 1968, Hamilton Hall was occupied for much longer by students protesting the Vietnam War.

At the time, Henry Coleman was prevented from leaving his office by a barricade. A member of the Students for a Democratic Society described him as "a very nice jock who's been a much better dean than anybody expected."

Protests in 1968

Coleman, the acting dean of Columbia College, had to spend the whole night in Hamilton Hall, which was occupied by student protesters opposed to the university's affiliation with the Institute for Defense Analysis. The pro-armament think tank supported US involvement in the Vietnam War. Students also opposed the ongoing construction of a gymnasium in Harlem that many considered to be a segregated facility.

Between April 23 and 30, the student movement occupied the building, setting a precedent for the activism to which hundreds of Columbia students arrested by the New York Police Department on April 30, 2024, 56 years later, now belong.

While occupying the building, protesters renamed it, calling it the "Malcolm X Liberation College" after white students acting in solidarity agreed to leave the building to ensure that the demands of Black students would be heard.

On April 30, the police brought an end to the occupation by entering the building through underground tunnels and arresting more than 700 people. Policemen then hit students with nightsticks and dragged some of them down the concrete steps of one of the university's libraries.

In May 1968, one month later, 250 students occupied Hamilton Hall once again to protest the suspension of 130 students in the aftermath of the April movement. But this time, the police acted faster, ending the occupation 10 hours later. The university also suspended all involved protesters.

Continuing the same tradition of anti-Vietnam war resistance, students reoccupied the hall in 1972, barricading themselves in it and locking its doors with chains. One week later, the police cleared the building once again. This time no one was arrested, although a court injunction was put in place forbidding the occupation of the university's buildings.

1980s and '90s

The Vietnam War ended in 1975, but student associations at Columbia and Barnard College continued their activism, now directing it at the university's investments in companies operating in Apartheid South Africa.

Led by Black students, the demonstrators ensured in 1985 the largest occupation in the building's history. Only after three weeks did the students leave Hamilton Hall, before a court order was issued requiring them to do so. That same year, Columbia's board of trustees voted to sell all the university's stock in American companies operating in South Africa.