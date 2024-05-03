Turkish students have held demonstrations in universities across the country to protest Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

A demonstration called "We Gather for Palestine" at Cukurova University in southern Adana province was attended by the rector, academics, university staff, and students on Friday.

Igdir University students organised a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and support Palestinians.

Students at Kutahya Health Sciences University organised a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Student groups at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul also took out a rally to support Palestine and draw attention to the ongoing pro-Palestine protests at US universities.

Students at Uludag University in Bursa province Friday continued their tent vigil in support of students participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations at some US universities.

Condemning Israeli genocide in Gaza

The administration and students of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University organised a demonstration against Israel's attacks on Gaza.