Nearly 70,000 people have been forced from their homes amid deadly flooding, mudslides and torrential storms in southern Brazil, with the major city of Porto Alegre particularly hard-hit, the country's civil defence agency has said.

Raging floodwaters have left 57 dead, 74 people injured and another 67 missing, civil defence said on Saturday.

The toll did not include two people who died in an explosion at a flooded gas station in Porto Alegre, witnessed by an AFP journalist, where rescue crews were attempting to refuel.

Fast-rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do S ul were straining dams and particularly threatening economically important Porto Alegre, a city of 1.4 million.

The Guaiba River, which flows through the city, is at a historic high of 5.04 meters (16.5 feet), well above the 4.76 meters that had stood as a record since the devastating 1941 floods.

Authorities were scrambling to evacuate swamped neighbourhoods as residents struggled in chaotic conditions to find their way to safety.

In addition to the 69,200 residents forced from their homes, the civil defence also said more than a million people lacked access to potable water amid the flooding, describing the damage as incalculable.

'I lost everything'

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said his state — normally one of Brazil's most prosperous — would need a "Marshall Plan" of heavy investment to rebuild after the catastrophe.

In many places, long lines formed as people tried to board buses, although bus service to and from the city centre was cancelled.

The Porto Alegre international airport suspended all flights on Friday for an undetermined period.