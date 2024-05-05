CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Bernard Hill, 'Lord Of The Rings' and 'Titanic' actor, passes away at 79
Hill gained widespread acclaim for portraying Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 " Titanic " blockbuster and Theoden, King of Rohan, in Peter Jackson's "The Lord Of The Rings" films.
Bernard Hill, 'Lord Of The Rings' and 'Titanic' actor, passes away at 79
Lord of the Rings fans expressed their sadness with the post "Be well. Go, go, you", which is said after the deaths in the movie. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 5, 2024

British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his supporting roles in "Titanic" and "The Lord Of The Rings" trilogy, died aged 79, his agent announced.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed his death in the early hours of Sunday to British media outlets.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance "Titanic", and earned worldwide recognition playing Theoden, King of Rohan, in two of the three "The Lord Of The Rings" films directed by Peter Jackson.

Following the news of the British actor's passing, his loved ones shared their sadness on social media.

Recommended

Lord of the Rings fans expressed their sadness with the post "Be well. Go, go, you", which is said after the deaths in the movie.

Early in his career, Hill featured in the BBC's 1982 acclaimed drama "Boys from the Blackstuff", which won numerous awards and is still lauded as one of the finest examples of its genre from the era.

He is set to return to television screens in series two of a contemporary BBC drama, "The Responder", starring Martin Freeman, which begins airing in the United Kingdom later on Sunday.

RelatedKing of leopard print, Italy's Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz