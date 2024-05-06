WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel bombs UNRWA building in Gaza, labels it 'Hamas base'
In addition, many people died in air strikes carried out by Israeli warplanes on two schools in Gaza where displaced families had taken shelter.
Israel bombs UNRWA building in Gaza, labels it 'Hamas base'
Israel has pounded Gaza since October 7 last year. / Photo: AP
May 6, 2024

The Israeli army has bombed a building belonging to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, local media reported.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN said on Sunday that Israeli forces claimed the building was a "military command centre" used by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Apart from the attack, many people died in air strikes carried out by Israeli warplanes on two schools in Gaza where displaced families had taken shelter.

Israel had previously targeted UNRWA centres in Gaza.

Israel has pounded Gaza since October 7 last year.

Recommended

Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians there.

RelatedNow that UNRWA is cleared of wrongdoing, will Israel face accountability?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer