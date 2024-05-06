The Israeli army has bombed a building belonging to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, local media reported.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN said on Sunday that Israeli forces claimed the building was a "military command centre" used by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Apart from the attack, many people died in air strikes carried out by Israeli warplanes on two schools in Gaza where displaced families had taken shelter.

Israel had previously targeted UNRWA centres in Gaza.

Israel has pounded Gaza since October 7 last year.