A court in Pakistan granted a request by the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to shift to jail, her lawyer has said, instead of house arrest ordered by the government because of security concerns.

The court order came on Wednesday.

Bushra Bibi, detained at Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since the couple's January conviction on charges of illegally selling state gifts, had challenged the house arrest, her lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X.

Through her lawyers Bibi had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, asking to be shifted to the jail.