Pakistan court orders jail for wife of former PM Imran Khan — lawyer
Bushra Bibi has been detained at Imran Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since the couple's January conviction on charges of illegally selling state gifts.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear in a court in Lahore. / Photo: AP Archive
May 8, 2024

A court in Pakistan granted a request by the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to shift to jail, her lawyer has said, instead of house arrest ordered by the government because of security concerns.

The court order came on Wednesday.

Bushra Bibi, detained at Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since the couple's January conviction on charges of illegally selling state gifts, had challenged the house arrest, her lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X.

Through her lawyers Bibi had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, asking to be shifted to the jail.

The court ordered authorities to shift her to Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Khan, 70, a former cricket superstar, is serving his 14-year sentence, his party said in a statement.

The party said Bibi had complained of being served contaminated food by the authorities at the house, which was declared a sub-jail.

The authorities have denied the accusation.

