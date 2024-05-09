A significant number of Democratic voters perceives Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide" with more than half expressing this belief, according to a recent survey by Data For Progress and Zeteo.

The poll of US voters conducted from April 26 to 29 reveals a nation divided on Israel' war on Gaza, with 39 percent of overall respondents seeing Israel's actions as "genocidal" and 38 percent disagreeing. Among Democrats, however, a clear majority of 56 percent align with the view that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

The generational and ethnic breakdown of the survey results further illustrates this divide, with a majority of voters under 45 and pluralities of Black and Latino voters labeling the situation in Gaza as genocide.

Despite the Israeli government's rejection of a hostage deal, the survey indicates widespread support for a permanent ceasefire and de-escalation of violence in Gaza, with 70 percent of voters overall backing this stance.

Among Democrats, support for a permanent ceasefire skyrockets to 83 percent, while even a majority of Republicans, at 56 percent, advocate for it.

The survey also reflects little support for Israel's military strategy among likely voters, with 53 percent viewing Israel's actions in Gaza as ineffective in freeing hostages.