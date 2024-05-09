WORLD
Ireland and Spain could recognise Palestinian state on May 21 - report
Contacts between Dublin and Madrid, and between Slovenia and Malta, had intensified with a view to the countries jointly recognising Palestinian statehood, according to RTE News.
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 9, 2024

Ireland, Spain and a number of other European Union member states are considering recognising a Palestinian state on May 21, according to a report by Ireland's national broadcaster.

According to the report on Wednesday, the countries have been waiting for a vote by the United Nations General Assembly on May 10 which could lead to the recognition of Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member.

Agreed to take first steps

In a joint statement on March 22, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia said they had agreed to take the first steps towards recognising a Palestinian state.

Spain and Ireland have long been champions of Palestinian rights.

The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's brutal war prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 UN member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

Israel has said that the four countries' plan constituted a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza war.

SOURCE:Reuters
