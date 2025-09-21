WORLD
1 min read
Portugal formally recognises Palestinian state
Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced the decision in New York, following cabinet approval and broad parliamentary backing, as calls grow for a Gaza ceasefire and two-state solution.
Portugal formally recognises Palestinian state
Portugal’s Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announces recognition of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, on September 21, 2025. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Portugal officially recognised the State of Palestine, the country’s foreign minister announced in New York on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel made the declaration at Portugal’s Permanent Mission in New York, the broadcaster RTP reported.

Rangel also called for the release of all hostages, an end to hostilities, and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the decision stemmed directly from the Council of Ministers’ approval on 18 September, following a consultation process in which the president and a vast majority of parliamentary parties gave their backing.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had earlier expressed full support for the government’s move.

Recommended

The announcement came just hours after the UK, Canada and Australia also formally recognised the State of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly.

France, Luxembourg and Malta previously confirmed they would announce similar steps during the assembly next week.

RelatedTRT World - UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
European Council president hails Türkiye’s support for Ukraine in war with Russia
White House rejects Maduro's call for talks as US naval buildup stirs tensions
China orders schools, businesses shut as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Western nations urge Israel to reopen Gaza medical corridor, offer aid for West Bank treatment
Leaders face microphone failures at UN as Türkiye, Canada, Indonesia raise Palestine and Gaza
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Türkiye's top diplomat Fidan meets Saudi, Australian counterparts in New York
Erdogan hails recognition of Palestine, denounces Gaza onslaught as genocide
World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine
$100B trade volume target between Türkiye, US 'continues to be our common goal': Erdogan
US, Ukraine, EU allies slam 'Russian provocation'; Moscow calls it 'Russophobic hysteria'
Assad regime’s fall opens 'new historic phase' for region: Syria's president in US