The Biden administration has said that Israel's use of US-provided weapons in besieged Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law [IHL], but wartime conditions prevented US officials from determining that for certain in specific air strikes.

The administration's finding of "reasonable" evidence to conclude that its ally had breached international law in its war in Gaza, released in a summary of a report being delivered to Congress on Friday, represents the strongest such statement from Biden officials.

But its caveat that it was unable immediately to link specific US weapons to individual strikes by Israeli forces in Gaza could give the administration leeway in any future decision on whether to restrict US provisions of offensive weapons to Israel.

"The nature of the conflict in Gaza makes it difficult to assess or reach conclusive findings on individual incidents," the report said.

"Nevertheless, given Israel's significant reliance on US-made defence articles, it is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm," it said.

The administration's findings, a first-of-its-kind assessment that was compelled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress, come after seven months of Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The Democratic administration took one of the first steps toward conditioning military aid to Israel in recent days when it paused a shipment of 3,500 bombs out of concern over Israel's threatened invasion of Rafah, a southern city crowded with more than a million Palestinians, a senior administration official said.

The presidential directive, agreed to in February, obligated the Defence and State departments to conduct "an assessment of any credible reports or allegations that such defence articles and, as appropriate, defence services, have been used in a manner not consistent with international law, including international humanitarian law."

The agreement also obligated them to tell Congress whether they deemed that Israel has acted "arbitrarily to deny, restrict, or otherwise impede, directly or indirectly," delivery of any US-supported humanitarian aid into Gaza for starving civilians there.

Double standards

Lawmakers and others who advocated for the review said Biden and previous American leaders have followed a double standard when enforcing US laws governing how foreign militaries use US support, an accusation the Biden administration denies.