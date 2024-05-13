WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenian police detain dozens of protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has occupied since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure a peace deal with Baku.
Armenian police detain dozens of protesters opposing Azerbaijan land deal
Armenian police guard the government building as protesters rally against land transfer to Azerbaijan. / Photo: AFP
May 13, 2024

Armenian police have said they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan.

The interior ministry confirmed on Monday that a total of 151 people had been detained, up from 88 reported earlier. It said in an earlier statement said that protesters had been unable to close off any streets in Yerevan.

Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has occupied since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure an peace deal with Baku and avoid another bloody conflict.

The territorial concessions have sparked weeks of protests by people who have blocked major roads, in an attempt to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change course.

Protest leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has urged opponents of the deal to flood the streets of Yerevan on Monday in a fresh show of opposition to the deal.

Recommended

Reporters said hundreds of people had joined the demonstration.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the south Caucasus, have been locked in a stand-off over disputed territory, primarily Karabakh, since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

RelatedPeace deal with Armenia 'closer than ever': Azerbaijani President Aliyev
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer