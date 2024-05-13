The largest US government-led trade mission and business development forum, Trade Winds, has been held in Türkiye, Istanbul, for the second time.

Istanbul, which earlier hosted the event in 2008, was chosen for the second time by the US Commercial Service, thanks to its advantageous geographical position between Asia and Europe.

The three-day event, starting on Monday, was organised this year under the main theme of "The Power of AI in Fostering Inclusivity and Innovation."

Heather Byrnes, the US counsellor for commercial affairs, previously said that US firms attach importance to the event and that the host country is selected as a market that offers great opportunities.

She expressed that the selection of Istanbul is perceived as a sign that draws attention to Türkiye's opportunities.

Etienne LeBailly, US economy counsellor, also previously said Türkiye's advantageous geographical position and high-quality industry make it attractive for US firms.

Hosting Trade Winds is a highly competitive process, and it is no coincidence that Türkiye and Istanbul were chosen; it is an ideal market for US companies, he added.