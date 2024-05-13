Israeli forces pushed deep into the ruins of Gaza's northern edge to recapture an area where they had claimed to have defeated Hamas months ago, while at the opposite end of the enclave, tanks and troops pushed across a highway into Rafah.

With some of the most intense fighting for weeks now taking place on both the northern and southern edges of Gaza on Monday, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have again taken flight, and aid groups warn that a humanitarian crisis could sharply worsen.

Israel described its latest return to the north, where it pulled out most of its troops five months ago, as part of a "mop-up" stage of the war to prevent fighters from returning, and said such operations had always been part of its plan.

Palestinians say the need to return to earlier battlegrounds is proof Israel's military objectives are unattainable.

In sprawling Jabalia, the biggest of Gaza's eight camps built 75 years ago to house Palestinian refugees from what is now Israel, tanks pushed towards the heart of the district.

Residents fled their houses along rubble-strewn streets carrying bags of belongings. Tank shells were landing in the centre of the camp and air strikes had destroyed clusters of houses, they said.

"We don't know where to go. We have been displaced from one place to the next... We are running in the streets. I saw it with my own eyes. I saw the tank and the bulldozer. It is on that street," said one woman, who did not give her name.

Attending a Memorial Day ceremony to mark Israel's killed soldiers in Jerusalem on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the war against Hamas is a struggle to secure Israel's "existence, liberty, security and prosperity."

"Our war of independence is not over yet, it continues to these days," he said.

Deep humanitarian crisis

The Palestinian death toll in the war has now surpassed 35,000, according to Gaza health officials who fear many more bodies are lost under the rubble.

The fighting has laid waste to the coastal enclave and caused a deep humanitarian crisis, with the Gaza Health Ministry warning in a statement on Monday that the medical system is on the verge of collapse due to a shortage of fuel to power generators and ambulances.

Palestinian health officials said they had so far recovered 20 bodies of Palestinians killed in the overnight air strikes on Jabalia, while dozens were injured.