Hollywood stars have jetted into Cannes as the world's most famous film festival gets underway in dramatic circumstances, including a fugitive director's daring escape from Iran, and a looming cloud of fresh #MeToo allegations.

The festival officially kicks off in the evening on Tuesday.

Director Francis Ford Coppola's decades-in-the-making epic "Megalopolis," an Ancient Rome-inspired saga set in a corrupt modern-day city, is the most anticipated of this year's entries for the top prize Palme d'Or.

But darker, off-screen plotlines have emerged on the eve of the festival's 77th edition.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, also competing for the Palme d'Or, revealed he had secretly escaped from Iran, days after receiving an eight-year prison sentence.

Iranian authorities pressured him to withdraw his film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" from Cannes. Rasoulof expressed gratitude to those who helped him escape on Instagram.

Cloud of controversies

Meanwhile, France's film industry is in the midst of a belated #MeToo reckoning, with a string of accusations against its biggest star, Gerard Depardieu, and rumours in the run-up to Cannes of more accusations to come against high-profile figures.