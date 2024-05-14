CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Cannes Film Festival 2024 kicks amid off-screen drama
The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is marred by a fugitive director's escape from Iran, looming #MeToo allegations and labour strikes, while honouring industry icons.
Cannes Film Festival 2024 kicks amid off-screen drama
Jury members Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancesco Favino, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Omar Sy pose for a selfie on the balcony on the eve of the opening of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes / Photo: Reuters
May 14, 2024

Hollywood stars have jetted into Cannes as the world's most famous film festival gets underway in dramatic circumstances, including a fugitive director's daring escape from Iran, and a looming cloud of fresh #MeToo allegations.

The festival officially kicks off in the evening on Tuesday.

Director Francis Ford Coppola's decades-in-the-making epic "Megalopolis," an Ancient Rome-inspired saga set in a corrupt modern-day city, is the most anticipated of this year's entries for the top prize Palme d'Or.

But darker, off-screen plotlines have emerged on the eve of the festival's 77th edition.

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, also competing for the Palme d'Or, revealed he had secretly escaped from Iran, days after receiving an eight-year prison sentence.

Iranian authorities pressured him to withdraw his film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" from Cannes. Rasoulof expressed gratitude to those who helped him escape on Instagram.

RelatedCannes Film Festival workers call for strike for better pay and conditions

Cloud of controversies

Meanwhile, France's film industry is in the midst of a belated #MeToo reckoning, with a string of accusations against its biggest star, Gerard Depardieu, and rumours in the run-up to Cannes of more accusations to come against high-profile figures.

Recommended

Camille Cottin, star of hit television series "Call My Agent!" and an outspoken feminist, will host this year's festival.

She said there were a lot of issues she would like to address in her opening speech. "But it's also supposed to be a festive moment... and I've only got four minutes," she said.

Adding to the off-screen drama, a group of festival employees have called for a strike over pay and conditions that could cause disruption at the event but festival head Fremaux insisted the focus this year will be squarely on the movies.

"No controversies come from the festival, we have taken care to ensure the main reason we're all here is cinema." he told reporters.

Among the other entries for the Palme d'Or is "The Apprentice" — a biopic of Trump's formative years from Iranian-born director Ali Abbasi. It stars Sebastian Stan, known for playing the Winter Soldier in Marvel films.

Film fans are also excited for new works from body-horror maestro David Cronenberg ("The Shrouds"), Italy's Paolo Sorrentino ("Parthenope") and Oliver Stone ("Lula", a documentary about Brazil's president).

Playing out of competition is "She's Got No Name", one of China's biggest-ever productions, which features megastar Ziyi Zhang tackling the highly sensitive topic of women's rights. Legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli — makers of "Spirited Away", "My Neighbour Totoro" and "Howl's Moving Castle" — will receive an honorary Palme d'Or, the first offered to a group.

And the festival will round off on May 25 with a final honorary award for "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

RelatedCinema's biggest showcase: What to expect at the Cannes Film Festival 2023
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz