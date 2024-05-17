Humanitarian workers already face a slew of challenges getting aid to civilians in besieged Gaza and fear that as Israel's war on Gaza rages on, they may be forced to halt operations.

"There are enormous needs" which are bound to grow, while there is "less and less access", said the head of a European charity, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Aid groups say the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, where the UN has warned of looming famine, has significantly deteriorated since Israeli troops invaded eastern Rafah last week.

The Israeli military has launched what it called a "limited" operation, seizing on May 7 the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border - a key aid conduit that is now shut - and sparking an exodus of Palestinians seeking safety further north in Gaza.

The latest Israeli assault, more than seven months into the war, has cut off access to some areas and left aid crossings either closed or operating at a limited capacity.

Israel deliberately targeted aid worker locations

A worker for the Paris-based non-governmental organisation Humanity & Inclusion (HI) in the Palestinian territories, also requesting anonymity, said: "We can't get our teams out, the security conditions are too unstable."

Aid workers told AFP their organisations had regularly been denied access by Israeli authorities to certain areas or routes.

A trickle of aid has entered via Kerem Shalom in recent days under "great risk, through an area of active hostilities", said a UN employee in Jerusalem.

Human Rights Watch charged this week that Israeli forces had repeatedly targeted known aid worker locations, even when their organisations had provided the coordinates to Israeli authorities to ensure their protection.