Japan has released the sixth batch of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, amid sharp opposition from China and Russia.

The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, said some 7,800 tonnes of water will be released by June 4, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Since August 24 last year, some 39,000 tonnes of treated water have been released during the previous five rounds as the operator plans to discharge around 54,600 tonnes of water this fiscal year which began in April.

The latest release of nuclear waste came a day after China and Russia strongly opposed Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated water, demanding transparent consultations with neighbouring countries and international bodies.