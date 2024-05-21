After the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, speculation is rife about the Islamic Republic’s political future.

The Iranian constitution stipulates that in the event of a president's death in office, the first vice president assumes the presidency for an interim period, pending confirmation by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In this case, Mohammad Mokhber will act as the president until snap elections are conducted within the 50-day timeframe.

The run-up to the election and what happens afterwards is a matter of anxiety for the Iranian people, many of whom expressed their distrust in Iran’s democracy when they decided to turn out in low numbers to cast a vote in the last elections.

Finding a replacement for Raisi, Khamenei’s close aide, may prove more challenging than it appears, as he was known to be a compliant and inconspicuous bureaucrat who operated like a behind-the-scenes vizier, says Adem Yilmaz, a researcher at The National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) in Paris.

“While regime opponents will remember him as the figure who sentenced thousands of political activists to death in the 1980s, swiftly climbed the judiciary’s ranks despite his lack of merit, made gaffes during his presidential campaign, and was an ineffective bureaucrat; supporters will depict him as a charismatic leader,” he tells TRT World.

Who’s more obedient?

Conservatives considered hardliner Raisi the best fit to run the country. He was also seen as Khamenei's successor, who turned 85 last month.

In Iran, the Ayatollah wields complete power over the state, while the president is the government's figurehead. And it’s at the very top where the great power struggle will take place.

Besides Raisi, the other person in line to take the coveted title of supreme leader is Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba.

But Mojtaba won’t have smooth sailing. Iranians, who rose up against the monarchy in the 1970s, are opposed to dynastic transitions.

"The people will ask: we overthrew the sultanate, we overthrew the (Pahlavi) dynasty. Will we witness the establishment of a new dynasty or sultanate now?" says Turgay Safak, head of the Istanbul-based Center for Iranian Studies (IRAM).

“Should Mojtaba assume the leadership, he would undoubtedly confront significant public opposition. To bolster legitimacy, he could engage with proactive measures, particularly in social realms, to cultivate public trust,” he tells TRT World.

But time has been on Mojtaba’s side.

Alam Saleh, a lecturer in Politics and International Relations at the Australian National University (ANU), says that Mojtaba has been training and learning from his father for a long time.

“He is deeply trusted and has access to all the necessary information, something even President Raisi wouldn't have had. This places him in a very strong position to run for such a vital and important role in the future,” Saleh tells TRT World.

Like Raisi, who was expected to run for the second term, Khamenei's own son might have to navigate through a difficult path as different state actors including the IRGC fight for influence.