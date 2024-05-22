Wednesday May 22, 2024

1841 GMT –– The head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Diaa Rashwan has told the state-affiliated Al-Qahera NewsTV that attempts to doubt Egypt's role may push it to "completely withdraw" from its mediation in the current Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza.

"Attempts to cast doubt and offend Egypt's mediation efforts... will only lead to further complications of the situation in Gaza and the entire region and may push Egypt to completely withdraw from its mediation in the current conflict," Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in a statement published on social media.

Rashwan said in the statement that Cairo's participation as a mediator resulted from "repeated requests and insistence" from Israel and the US.

Egypt said some "parties" recently directed blame towards Egyptian and Qatari mediators and accused them of being biased, he added.

1824 GMT –– 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank's Jenin: ministry

Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 25 others in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin since Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Israeli forces raided Jenin on Tuesday, killing eight Palestinians, including a doctor and a teenager, during a major operation that involved dozens of vehicles and continued into the night, witnesses and Palestinian health authorities said.

Two others were killed on Wednesday bringing the number of those who were killed in Jenin to ten and the total death toll to 516 in the West Bank since October 7, the health ministry added.

1821 GMT –– Hamas’ military wing killed five Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, has said that five Israeli soldiers in Gaza were either killed or injured while fighting with the group.

"Qassam fighters managed to snipe 3 Zionist soldiers in northern Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza, and killed 2 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range in the Brazil neighbourhood southeast of Rafah city," it said in a statement.

The Israeli army later admitted to the death of an officer and two soldiers, and injuries to three others with serious wounds in battles in northern Gaza.

1730 GMT –– EU diplomacy chief urges 'common EU position' on Palestinian statehood

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has urged the 27-member bloc to find common ground after Spain and Ireland joined Norway in announcing they would recognise Palestinian statehood.

"Within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about the move.

1729 GMT –– US warns Israel of 'major insurgency' if there is 'full-on' assault on Rafah

The US has warned about a lack of a "concrete plan" regarding post-war Gaza, adding that Israel will inherit a "major insurgency" if it moves forward with a full assault into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where 1.3 million Palestinians have been sheltering.

"If Israel goes full on into Rafah to eliminate the remaining battalions as they put it, the problem will not be solved," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told House of Representatives lawmakers.

"There will be thousands and thousands of remaining armed Hamas even after that happens. Israel will inherit a major insurgency in Gaza that it will be responsible for," he added.

1728 GMT –– UN working towards two-state solution in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The UN has noted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Asked about Ireland, Norway and Spain's decision to recognise a Palestinian state, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters the decisions by those countries have been made as sovereign states.

"The Secretary-General (Guterres) will continue to work towards a two-state solution for two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side peace and security and to honour the right of self-determination of the Palestinian peace," he said.

1710 GMT –– Israel has turned Gaza into a huge children's cemetery: Erdogan

Israel has turned blockaded Gaza into a huge children's cemetery in the last 229 days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"As as long as Western powers continue to stand behind Netanyahu despite all 'his arrogance, recklessness,' massacres in Palestine cannot be prevented. The West must stop this support to end this bloodshed," Erdogan said at the International Benevolence Awards ceremony in Ankara.

He also welcomed a decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise the Palestinian state.

1657 GMT –– Poland backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Poland has said that it backed a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis between Israel and the Palestinians, after Ireland, Spain and Norway announced that they would recognise a Palestinian state.

"We will support the efforts of the High Representative of the European Union and other countries that believe that some long-term, stable solution is needed," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"And we believe that such a stable, long-term solution would be the existence of two states."

1605 GMT –– Jordan, Kuwait, Slovenia launch initiative to provide political support to UNRWA at UN

Jordan, Kuwait and Slovenia have announced they have launched a political initiative on the challenges faced by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) that were previously noted by the Security Council in April.

Jordan's UN envoy Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud noted "the numerous operational, political and financial challenges" that UNRWA faced especially in recent months.

Noting UNRWA's "vital role in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance and human development services to generations of Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territory" as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, Hmoud told reporters that "it is important for countries to reaffirm their support for the work of the agency and its indispensable role in providing assistance and relief and send signals of strong political support for UNRWA."

1559 GMT –– Jewish settlers attack Palestinian village in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian village in the northern occupied West Bank and set fire to farmlands, according to witnesses.

Jewish settlers attacked with gunfire and rocks Palestinian residents in the village of Asira al Qibliya near Nablus and set ablaze farmlands there, witnesses said.

Palestinian villagers resisted the attackers, triggering clashes between the two sides, they added.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

1543 GMT –– 75 percent of Palestinians in Gaza forcibly displaced: UN agency

A staggering 75 percent of the Palestinians in Gaza have been forcibly displaced, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"75% of the population of Gaza have faced forced displacement, many up to 4 or 5 times," the UN agency said in a statement.

"For thousands of Palestinian families, there is nowhere left to go: military operations and bombardments pose a continuous threat, and buildings have been turned to rubble.”

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza."

1534 GMT –– Belgium misses 'historic opportunity' by not recognising Palestinian state 'today': minister

Belgium has missed a "historic opportunity" by not joining three other European countries in recognising the Palestinian state, the country's development minister said.

"Unfortunately, no Belgian recognition of the Palestinian state today. Belgium continues to work on timing and context to achieve recognition," Caroline Gennez said on X.

"However, the urgency is very great," Gennez said, adding: "Today we are missing a historic opportunity."

1532 GMT –– Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Egypt to do everything it can to make sure humanitarian aid is flowing into Gaza.

Blinken told a hearing in the House of Representatives that fighting near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which Israel seized earlier this month, had made the environment for providing assistance challenging.

"So we need to find a way to make sure that the assistance that would go through Rafah can get through safely, but we do strongly urge our Egyptian partners to do everything that they can on their end of things to make sure that assistance is flowing," Blinken said.

1455 GMT –– Scores in Gaza barred from Hajj amid Israel’s invasion of Rafah

Thousands of Palestinians have been barred from performing the Hajj pilgrimage due to Israel’s occupation of the Rafah crossing, Palestine's Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has said.

"Preventing thousands of Gazans from performing the Hajj is a clear violation of freedom of worship and international humanitarian law," it added in a statement.

"This is a new war crime added to the series of crimes committed by the (Israeli) occupation against our people and places of worship," the ministry said.

1454 GMT –– Spanish politicians call on Madrid to withdraw envoy to Israel

In the parliamentary debate in which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain would recognise Palestinian statehood next week, left-wing politicians demanded more concrete measures against the Israeli government, including the withdrawal of the ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Inigo Errejon, spokesperson for the government's junior coalition partner Sumar, said it's "great news" that Spain will recognise Palestine, adding that it cannot be celebrated too much because it comes amid a "genocide."

"For us, this is a starting point," said the speaker for Sumar, calling on Sanchez to support South Africa’s case in the International Court of Justice; the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s arrest warrants for war crimes surrounding Gaza; to open similar proceedings within Spain; a full weapons trade embargo; and to cut ties with the Israeli government.

1437 GMT –– Malta to recognise Palestine as state 'when the time is right'

Malta has said it will recognise Palestine as a state "when the time is right," media reports said.

"Malta has recently affirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine, when such recognition can make a positive contribution, and when the circumstances are right," a government spokesperson told the Time of Malta.

"In this regard, the government is monitoring developments in the Middle East, to determine the optimal time frames for this important development as soon as possible."

1417 GMT –– Israel to stop sending Palestinian tax revenue to occupied West Bank

Israel's far-right finance minister has said he would stop transferring tax revenues earmarked for the Palestinian Authority, a move that threatens to handicap the government’s already-waning ability to pay salaries to its thousands of employees.

Bezalel Smotrich said he was taking the move in retaliation, hours after Norway said it would recognise Palestinian statehood.

Under interim peace accords in the 1990s, Israel collects tax revenues on behalf of the Palestinians and transfers them to the PA, which uses them in part to pay wages.

1344 GMT –– More than 100 MPs, lords urge UK to support ICC following arrest warrants request

More than 100 lawmakers and lords in the UK have urged the government to condemn any threats to undermine the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the prosecutor applied for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

"We urge you to condemn any threats and attempts to undermine the independence and impartiality of the International Criminal Court in its investigations into crimes in Gaza," the MPs and lords from 11 parties said in a letter.

"We believe that there is mounting evidence that Israel has committed clear and obvious violations of international law in Gaza and strongly believe that those responsible must be held to account," it said.