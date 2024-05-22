Japan, France, Germany, the United States and other wealthy nations are reaping billions of dollars in economic rewards from a global programme meant to help the developing world grapple with the effects of climate crisis, a Reuters review of UN and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development data shows.

The financial gains happen as part of developed nations’ pledge to send $100B a year to poorer countries to help them reduce emissions and cope with extreme weather.

By channelling money from the programme back into their economies, wealthy countries contradict the widely embraced concept that they should compensate poorer ones for their long-term pollution that fueled climate change, more than a dozen climate finance analysts, activists, and former climate officials and negotiators told Reuters.

Wealthy nations have loaned at least $18 billion at market-rate interest, including $10.2 billion in loans made by Japan, $3.6 billion by France, $1.9 billion by Germany and $1.5 billion by the United States, according to the review by Reuters and Big Local News, a journalism programme at Stanford University.

That is not the norm for loans for climate-related and other aid projects, which usually carry low or no interest.

At least another $11B in loans – nearly all from Japan – required recipient nations to hire or purchase materials from companies in the lending countries.

Reuters identified at least $10.6B in grants from 24 countries and the European Union that similarly required recipients to hire companies, nonprofits or public agencies from specific nations – usually the donor – to do the work or provide materials.

Offering climate loans at market rates or conditioning funding on hiring certain companies means money for developing countries gets sent back to wealthy ones.

“From a justice perspective, that’s just deeply reprehensible,” said Liane Schalatek, associate director of the Washington branch of the Heinrich-Boll Foundation, a German think tank that promotes environmental policies.

Undermining climate goals