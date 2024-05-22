Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of six other officials on board as they were returning from inaugurating a dam project near the Azerbaijan border earlier this week.

Five days of mourning began with Raisi's funeral procession making its way from the northwest city of Tabriz to the spiritually sacred city of Qom, before proceeding to the capital city of Tehran by Wednesday. After a brief stop at his hometown of Birjand, he will be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on Thursday.

"Obviously, the loss of the head of state, and the foreign minister is a very big deal," Sanam Vakil, Chatham House director of MENA, told Associated Press news agency in a video interview. "This comes actually also at a time where the [Iranian government] system has taken many hits across the region in their campaign and contested relationship with Israel," Vakil added.

‘Technical failure’

According to state news media, the crash was attributed to a "technical failure" and occurred in Dizmar forest in the East Azerbaijan province near the border of the two countries. The wreckage was located following an exhaustive search in challenging rain and fog conditions.

Iran has not elaborated further on any other reason for the crash.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society, in a social media post on May 20, remarked that over 2,000 rescuers and aid workers were mobilised in the search operation for Raisi's helicopter.

Countries like Turkiye, China, and the European Union reportedly contributed to the search efforts.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, mentioned that it took about an hour for rescuers to reach the helicopter's location. This was after a Turkish Ministry of National Defense's Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detected the wreckage from a distance of about two kilometres and assisted in the search efforts following the crash.

Various contributing factors

It's difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of Sunday's fatal Iran crash. However, one or more factors, including weather, pilot error, and aircraft condition, may have been involved.

Helicopters operate at lower altitudes than fixed-wing aircraft and offer the flexibility to take off and land away from airports, according to an analysis presented at a 2021 forum of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. "Thus, helicopter pilots have decreased access to weather information due to connectivity issues or sparsity of weather coverage in those areas and at those altitudes."

It notes that in 28 percent of all fatal helicopter crashes, weather was a factor.

"Wind was involved in most incidents but more rarely involved in fatalities. Bad visibility conditions due to a combination of low illumination and clouds were responsible for most fatal weather-related accidents," the analysis said.

There have been several high-profile helicopter accidents, including the deaths of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, and Herbert Wigwe, co-founder of Access Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria.

Bryant was killed along with eight others on board, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in January 2020, when pilot error caused his private helicopter to crash into a hillside after flying in heavy fog conditions.

Wigwe's wife and son were among six people killed in a helicopter crash in California in early February this year. At the time, news agencies stated a preliminary investigation report would be released in the coming weeks, but the full inquiry could take two years before a final report is published.