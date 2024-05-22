Earlier this month, on the morning of May 16, riot police brutally ripped professor Tiffany Willoughby-Herard from her tent as she slept on campus at the University of California Irvine.

A disproportionate amount of police with helmets, clubs and guns violently burst into the Gaza Solidarity Encampment, doing what has been done across the United States to hundreds of encampments.

Officers carted away Willoughby-Herard, a global studies professor, in handcuffs, as well as other student and faculty protestors. They also destroyed the peaceful occupation. As police ushered her away, the media swarmed her, asking why she had engaged in this act of civil disobedience.

Her voice and answer reached millions: "Because we cannot have a genocidal foreign policy in a democracy. What job do I have if the students don't have a future?"

Millions of us who make up the Global Palestinian Family wondered: could professor Willoughby-Herard's voice do what none of our voices has been able to do? Reach Americans who are trapped in the echo chambers of CNN and Fox News and in complete denial about a colonial holocaust of human life funded with our taxpayer money?

Complicit US media

The corporate media is a one-trick pony. No matter what our movement of millions says, they accuse us of hating Jewish people. They even accuse our anti-Zionist Jewish leadership of being anti-Semetic.

NY11, ABC, CNN, Fox, the Atlantic and other mainstream outlets have interviewed scores of leaders from the Palestine solidarity movement, including myself. Few if any of my or our words have ever aired because most American media refuses to show what is really happening on the ground in Gaza.

We say, "we stand against the delivery of thousands of German and US bombs Israel is dropping on a dehydrated and starved population." The mainstream media reports: "protestors are anti-Semitic."

Just in the first few weeks following October 7, Israel dropped the equivalent of two Hiroshima nuclear bombs on Gaza. In a recently released report, anti-war leaders Medea Benjamin and Nicolas Davies document just how many thousands of bombs are dropped on Gazans every day.

Despite the severe repression of information in the US, the Palestine solidarity movement works to document the human cost of the war on Gaza. According to the report, "As Israel assaults Rafah, home to 1.4 million displaced people including at least 600,000 children, most of the warplanes dropping bombs on them are F-16s, originally designed and manufactured by General Dynamics, but now produced by Lockheed Martin in Greenville, South Carolina. Israel's 224 F-16s have long been its weapon of choice for bombing militants and civilians in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria."

Some 230 days into the war, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and the full gamut of Western media outlets continue to insist that this is "an Israel-Hamas war." The genocidal war would not be possible without the intentional control of information and brainwashing of Western populations that Hamas is vastly more powerful than it actually is.

Police sweeps

For people speaking up against the war, the fear of state attacks is constant. Most nights, at our encampments at Columbia University and City College in New York last month, a New York Police Department (NYPD) helicopter hovered above us, low enough to make sure no one slept.

A drone moved 10 feet every five seconds above hundreds of camped-out students who cried out for warmth and a Palestine free of apartheid and ethnic cleansing. There were even threats that college administrations loyal to the agenda of the US and Israel would call in the National Guard.

The heavy specter of the Kent State, Jackson State and Orangeburg student massacres more than 50 years ago also towered over every participant.

Amid the swirl of rumours, there was the temptation to run around in confusion, like chickens with our heads cut off. But the Palestinian and anti-Zionist Jewish student leadership's calm confidence checkmated those fears. This is the kind of unity Zionism is most afraid of.

Anything to distract from Gaza

Protesting peacefully is not easy anymore.

At no point did the Zionists give our students' encampments a respite. They circled the periphery, snapping pictures of students praying during Maghrib time at 7:58pm. They yelled obscenities during Isha prayer at 9:23pm.

They forced their way in to make the same points their kindergarten teachers and college instructors had indoctrinated into them for three generations. But the Palestinian people have no interest in the coloniser and his narratives.

Seventy-six years of being told you are an inferior non-people went up in smoke on October 7. The children of colonial humiliation had broken out of the concentration camp.