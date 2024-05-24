The helicopter carrying Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi caught fire soon after it crashed into a mountain and there was no sign it was attacked, state media reported, citing the military's crash investigators.

The statement from the general staff of the armed forces in charge of investigating the crash was read on state television late Thursday. The first statement on the crash did not lay blame but said more details would come after further investigation.

The crash Sunday killed Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and six other people.

Raisi was buried in a tomb at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad on Thursday.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces released a preliminary report on an investigation into the crash.

The report notes that technical and general information and findings related to the crash have been collected and evaluated, with some data requiring more time for assessment, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

According to the preliminary evaluation, the helicopter continued on its predetermined route without altering its flight path. The pilot communicated with the pilots of the other two helicopters about a minute and a half before the crash.

The report indicates that no traces of gunfire or similar damage was found on the remaining parts of the helicopter and that the helicopter caught fire after the crash.

The rugged terrain, cold weather and fog in the area prolonged search and rescue operations and the crash site was only reached by morning.

No suspicious circumstances

The report states that no suspicious circumstances were encountered in the control tower's communications with the flight crew.