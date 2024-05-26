Sunday, May 26, 2024

2156 GMT — Hamas has said that Palestinians must "rise up and march" against the Israeli army’s "massacre" in Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah.

"In light of the horrific Zionist massacre this evening committed by the criminal occupation army against the tents of the displaced... we call on the masses of our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the occupied territories, and abroad to rise up and march angrily against the ongoing Zionist massacre against our people in the sector," the Palestinian resistance group said in a statement.

1944 GMT — Israel bombs Palestinian shelters in Rafah, leaving dozens dead

Israeli forces have targeted tents of displaced Palestinians near the UNRWA headquarters in northwestern Rafah, resulting in numerous casualties, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

The attacks have claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left dozens more injured, according to Gaza's government media office.

Gaza's civil defence agency corroborated these reports, highlighting the severe impact on an area sheltering approximately 100,000 displaced individuals.

Initial reports from Gaza's civil defence agency indicate that at least 50 people have been either killed or wounded in the strikes.

The agency emphasized the extensive damage inflicted on the densely populated area, which continues to reel from the sudden violence.

A definitive death toll at the Tal Al-Sultan camp is yet to be established.

Gaza's government media office has labelled the incident as the "Rafah massacre." It stated this as a clear message from Israel to the International Court of Justice and the global community, underscoring the ongoing attacks against civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli army has confirmed that an attack was carried out this evening in Tel al-Sultan but its details are under investigation.

1839 GMT —Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank

Israel's military has said its troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, with the Palestinian health ministry identifying him as a teenager.

"The soldiers fired at him and killed him," it said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the fatality as Majd Shahir Aramin, 14, and said he had been killed by Israeli forces.

1820 GMT — Israel war cabinet to discuss new push for Gaza hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he "strongly opposes" ending the war in Gaza, ahead of his war cabinet convening amid intense diplomacy to forge a truce and hostage release deal.

Netanyahu has long rejected Hamas's demand in negotiations for a permanent end to the fighting.

1817 GMT —Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, military says

Another two Israeli soldiers died from fighting in Gaza, the military has said.

A military statement said Staff Sergeant Betzalel Zvi Kovach, 20, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, succumbed to his critical injuries from clashes in the northern city of Beit Hanoun last Wednesday.

1715 GMT —Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 3 in southern Lebanon

One person was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The strike targeted a motorcycle in the border town of Houla, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Two people were earlier killed and others injured in another drone attack on a motorbike in the town of Ayta Ash-Shaab, according to the same news agency.

1639 GMT — Famine looms in Gaza amid Israel's closure of crossings: report

Gaza’s government media office has warned of a looming famine in northern Gaza amid Israel’s closure of the territory’s crossings.

“The humanitarian crisis is deepening in Gaza as Israel continues to tighten its blockade on the entire enclave,” the media office said in a statement.

It said that less than 100 aid trucks entered the besieged enclave via a US-built pier on Gaza’s coast over the past week.

“Only 214 trucks were allowed into northern Gaza last week via a point (established by the Israeli army) west of Beit Lahia, including 109 loaded with flour, and only 6 medicine trucks,” it added.

The media office appealed to the international community to pressure Israel “to allow the entry of aid convoys via land crossings such as Rafah and Karem Abu Salem".

1340 GMT —Recognising a Palestinian state is 'justice' for Palestinians: Spain

Recognising the State of Palestine "is justice for the Palestinian people (and) the best guarantee of security for Israel," Spain's foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares has said alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa.

Welcoming Spain's move, with Norway and Ireland, to recognise the Palestinian state on Tuesday, Mustafa said, "We want to have every country in Europe do the same."

Albares and Mustafa spoke side-by-side in Brussels, where the Palestinian leader was also meeting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

1210 GMT —Israel’s Lapid accuses Prime Minister’s office of ‘orchestrating’ mutiny video

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office of orchestrating the video of a reservist soldier threatening mutiny.

“Throughout the history of nations, there have been instances where the opposition advocated for chaos. However, for the first time, the government itself deliberately incited chaos,” Lapid said in an interview with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

He said the video was shared by Netanyahu’s son and Yinon Magal, a journalist close to the prime minister.

1150 GMT —ICC prosecutor justifies arrest warrants against Israel's prime minister

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has justified his decision to request arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and defence minister in an interview with a British newspaper.

Khan said that he was seeking warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, on suspicions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

1120 GMT — Hamas' military wing fires rocket on Tel Aviv

Hamas' military wing Qassam Brigadessaid it launched a "big" rocket attack on Tel Aviv as the Israeli military sounded sirens in the central city warning of possible incoming rockets.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Qassam Brigades said the rockets were launched in response to what it called "Zionist massacres against civilians".

Hamas Al-Aqsa TV said the rockets were launched from Gaza. Rocket sirens had not been heard in Tel Aviv for the past four months.

The reason for the sirens was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.