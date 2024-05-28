WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump calls his political opponents 'scum' on Memorial Day
"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," says ex-US president Donald Trump, referring to President Joe Biden.
Trump calls his political opponents 'scum' on Memorial Day
Trump also went on to mention his various legal adversaries, calling one of the judges "wacko." / Photo: Reuters
May 28, 2024

Donald Trump has launched another direct attack on his political opponents, choosing the Memorial Day holiday in the United States to dismiss his adversaries as "human scum."

"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," said Trump, who is leading in many swing state polls as he prepares to take on US President Joe Biden in the November election.

The Republican former president posted this on his Truth Social platform.

He then went on to mention his various legal adversaries, calling one of the judges "wacko."

He also took a swipe at E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist whom he was found liable in a civil case for sexually abusing in 1996 and defaming. A judge has ordered him to pay her $88 million.

Recommended

In a separate post, Trump did publish a picture of himself saluting at a grave covered with an American flag, and a caption reading: "We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember them."

Earlier Biden made his yearly holiday trip to Arlington National Cemetery, the vast burial ground of US soldiers across the Potomac River from Washington, with row after row of white headstones.

Biden noted that the cemetery held the remains of soldiers killed in every US war starting with the Civil War of the 1860s, through the World Wars in Europe and up to Iraq and Afghanistan in contemporary times.

"Today, we bear witness to the price they paid," Biden said.

"Every white stone across these hills, in every military cemetery and churchyard across America: a father, a mother, a son, a daughter, a brother, a sister, a spouse, a neighbour — an American."

RelatedFurious at Biden, Palestinian-American activist rallies support for Trump
Explore
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections