Twenty-one Palestinians have been killed, at least twelve of them women, and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on an area of tents housing displaced people West of Rafah, Palestinian medical officials said.

The new Israeli strikes on Tuesday targeted tents of displaced families in the designated humanitarian area in Mawasi in western Rafah, according to medics and residents.

On Sunday, at least 45 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted a camp for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The attack on Sunday occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan. An Israeli aircraft targeted several tents in the area, the media office said, adding that missiles and 2,000-pound bombs were used.

Tuesday's strikes come in the wake of Hamas calling on the UN Security Council to take "immediate" measures to halt Israel’s ongoing offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian group urged the council "to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities towards Israel’s disregard for the decision of the International Court of Justice."