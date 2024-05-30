Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential contender and America's UN envoy during the Trump administration has sparked global outrage after writing "Finish Them!" [Palestinians of Gaza] on an Israeli artillery shell during a visit to Israel.

An image of Haley crouched in front of pallets of America-supplied shells, writing with a marker on one, was shared on social media by Danny Danon, an Israeli politician and former ambassador to the United Nations. A second image he shared showed Haley's signed message: "Finish them - America Israel, Always."

Haley, also known as Nimrata Randhawa, finished her inscription with a note that "America loves Israel always," with a heart emoji.

Danon had accompanied Haley the visit this past weekend.

Haley was quickly slammed for the message.

"Nikki Haley signed bombs paid for by Joe Biden, authorised by both chambers of Congress with bi-partisan support," prominent American Imam and human rights activist, Dr. Omar Suleiman wrote on X.

"The whole damn government is complicit and this genocide is as American as it is Israeli. Two countries acting like the rogue international war criminals they are."

"Dear Americans, Nikki Haley visited us today: She went to the West Bank settlements and then went to sign on a bomb "finish them". Just disgusting," wrote Alon-Lee Green of Standing Together, a progressive grassroots movement in Israel.

"Can you please take her back? We already have one Ben Gvir & we don't need your filthy death promoting politicians as well. Thanks!"