A Turkish journalist has been assaulted during his live broadcast near the residence of FETO terror group leader Fetullah Gulen in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Yunus Paksoy, a reporter with Turkish news channel CNN Turk, was reporting live when a man believed to be a supporter of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) drove towards him with his vehicle on Saturday.

Footage shows the man later emerged from his SUV vehicle and hit Paksoy in the face.

"My glasses and phone flew away, I was attacked. My shirt was torn. I got into my car right now (and) called the police, they’ll be here soon, I will file a complaint. No matter what, you have no right to touch anyone here," Paksoy said when he resumed his broadcast.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the attack in a statement and said it has initiated a process for necessary steps to be taken with US authorities to ensure those responsible for and instigating the attack are held accountable.

Fahrettin Altun, the head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate, offered his "sincerest get-well-soon" wishes to the reporter in a call.

"Our authorities will follow up on this issue and we will take every step before the US authorities to ensure that those involved in this vile attack receive the punishment they deserve," said Altun on X.

"We will continue to fight against terrorists who are enemies of Türkiye, wherever they are in the world. We owe our gratitude to truth-loving journalists for shouldering this struggle," Altun wrote.