Imagine this: You live in your own homeland, which now is under military occupation, where you are obligated daily to go through sundry checkpoints manned by aggressive and trigger-happy foreign soldiers - before whom you're expected to evince humble rectitude when addressing them, lest they shoot you in the head.

You experience this on your way to work, to visit a friend, to see a doctor, to buy groceries, to pick up your kids from school and to conduct those other routine chores associated with quotidian life.

Also imagine, in addition to that, the harrowing image, in that homeland of yours, of illegal settlers storming villages - intent on setting fire to homes, cars, shops, orchards and, most reprehensible of all, olive trees that had been rooted to the land since Roman times.

Imagine house demolitions, arbitrary curfews, land expropriations, forced displacement, abusive detentions (including of children as young as 12 years old) and, well, the rest of it. In short, imagine an entrenched system of institutionalised repression.

And rampant sadism.

Rampant sadism because it is difficult for one to conceive of a bestiality, a lunacy of utter vindictiveness more stark than the spectacle caught on video last week of Israeli settlers attacking relief convoys passing through the occupied West Bank on their way to Gaza, with attackers ransacking and burning trucks, beating up Palestinian drivers (leaving several hospitalized), all in order to block food (food!) from reaching a population sinking deeper and deeper into famine.

This tableau of horrors is but an abstracted image of life lived under occupation in the West Bank.

The big picture

Now were we to step back from that image, much in the manner of a person stepping back from a painting in order to perceive it better, it is unlikely that we would fail to see mirrored in it fragments of elemental terror beyond all rational understanding - terrors felt by a choked collective psyche gasping for air, terrors inflicted on the geography of a people's national soul, terrors invoked by that famous quote from George Orwell's iconic novel 1984, "Imagine a boot stamping on your face - forever."

And imagine is all we, who don't live those terrors, can do.

Look, all that needs to be said and written about the West Bank, that little segment of historic Palestine left to its indigenous people after the dismemberment of their homeland in 1948, has already been said and written (by countless political commentators, human rights organisations, UN rapporteurs and others).

And repeatedly so, often to the point of litany, the point where we now have stopped turning away in nauseated disbelief at what we hear and what we learn. Evil of that kind, you see, has a way about it of declaring, in the words of Hannah Arendt, its own form of banality.

Sure, today our attention is focused, as it should be, on the unspeakable suffering inflicted on the people of Gaza. We forget that the suffering inflicted on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, also as we speak, is equally unspeakable - its pitilessness the same in degree though it may be different in kind.

So what's the end game for Palestinians?

Transformation

For Palestinians everywhere, the answer is now plain: It's time for a transformation of historic Palestine into a sovereign, pluralistic, secular and democratic state.