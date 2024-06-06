After the Israeli military attacked a refugee camp in Rafah on May 26, killing at least 45 people, US President Joe Biden refused to condemn it. More specifically, he felt that the killing of women, children and babies - something that caused an international outrage - did not warrant his much-hyped “redline”.

A few days later on May 31, he told the press that it was now “time for the war to end”.

Sure enough, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that a negotiating team had been authorised to "propose a framework for achieving this objective", a reference to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

But then on Saturday, June 1st, Netanyahu said that there would be no "permanent ceasefire," and that "Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed."

He recounted these conditions as “the destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” stating that the notion of Israel agreeing to a permanent ceasefire before these are fulfilled is a “non-starter.”

However, a Netanyahu aide later told the press that Israel had agreed to Biden’s plan. However, there has been no official announcement clarifying what’s happening.

Israel's ambiguous and reluctant responses to the ‘Biden plan’, despite the US President’s claim that it was already "greenlighted" by Tel Aviv, has raised questions about whether Washington is intentionally sowing confusion about its plans on how to stop the war.

A fait accompli

Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Zionist, deliberately announced his proposal at the start of the Sabbath - a Jewish holiday - possibly aiming to buy time, says British Palestinian academic and political activist Azzam Tamimi.

"By doing so, the media would focus on his proposal for at least 24 hours before the Israelis could respond."

Alternatively, the announcement on Friday evening, May 31st, might have been intended to directly appeal to the secular Israeli public—who are less likely to observe the Sabbath—in order to exert more pressure on the Israeli government to implement it, Alon Liel, the former general director of the Israeli foreign ministry, tells TRT World.

The far-right and ultra-Orthodox members of the Knesset are pressuring Netanyahu not to accept any deal with Hamas and to not slow down the attack on Gaza, even after the hostages return.

That is why the far-right politicians pose a significant obstacle not only for Netanyahu’s political career but also for Biden’s, experts say.

At the same time, it appears that with this proposal, Biden has caught Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition government off guard, Tamimi tells TRT World.

While seemingly imposing a fait accompli on Israel, he suggests that there's a possibility that Biden collaborated with certain Israeli officials, potentially more liberal ones, to compel Netanyahu to act on a ceasefire.

Regional experts suggest that radical right-wing figures within Netanyahu's government may have been sidelined when the plan was being prepared.

If that was the case then Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir would certainly be one of the officials who are annoyed. Soon after the introduction of the plan, he urged Netanyahu not to sign "a reckless deal that will bring an end to the war without the collapse of Hamas.”