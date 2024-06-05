TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Responding to Gaza crisis 'humanitarian duty' — Erdogan
"When we stand up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we stand up for humanity as a whole, for freedom, justice, and peace," says Turkish President.
Responding to Gaza crisis 'humanitarian duty' — Erdogan
“Our Anadolu Agency, TRT, with their brave staff in the field, have conveyed grim atrocities committed in Gaza to the entire world,” the president added. / Photo: AA
June 5, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said reacting to the situation in Palestine's Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,000 people since last October, is a "humanitarian duty."

“It is our humanitarian duty to the Palestinian people to react to this insane situation, which puts our humanity and our faith to the test,” Erdogan said in an address at the 8th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday.

He further criticised the Western attitudes regarding the crisis, saying: “We see that those who have spent years lecturing us on press freedom remain silent regarding the incidents taking place in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“Those who play deaf, dumb, and blind towards genocide today cannot erase this black mark for the rest of their lives,” he added.

Standing with the oppressed

Recommended

The Turkish president on Wednesday praised Türkiye’s premier news agency Anadolu and public broadcaster TRT for their coverage of the conflict in Gaza, the blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people now turned into ruins.

Erdogan also slammed the international media for their “double standards” over Israel's war on Gaza.

"We are facing such a double standard that those who have killed 150 journalists in just eight months can still talk about press freedom. This is not just inconsistency, but also lack of conscience, principlelessness, injustice, and bias,” he stressed.

“Those who speak in difficult times will be acquitted not only in history but also in the conscience of humanity," he said, adding: “When we stand up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we stand up for humanity as a whole, for freedom, justice, and peace."

He said Türkiye, which has provided the most aid to Gaza in the last eight months and suspended trade with Israel, will continue to stand in solidarity with “the oppressed and against the oppressor.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs